Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.