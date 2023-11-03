Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE AGRO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

