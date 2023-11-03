Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.58, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 165,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

