Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

