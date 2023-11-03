Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

