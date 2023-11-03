AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of AB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.41%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

