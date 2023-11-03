Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,380 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.35% of Phreesia worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 159.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $567,877. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $15.04 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $830.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

