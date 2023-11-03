Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,380 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Phreesia worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 772,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 580.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

