Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Immunocore Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.76. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

