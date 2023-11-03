Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

