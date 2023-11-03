Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Banner worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Banner Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $43.52 on Friday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

