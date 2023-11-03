Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 9.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after buying an additional 4,567,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 381,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Brookfield Stock Up 5.2 %

Brookfield stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.26%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

