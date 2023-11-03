Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 14,325 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.05% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

