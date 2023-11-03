Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 149,813 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2,349.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Murphy Oil worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Creative Planning raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267 over the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

