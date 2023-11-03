Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 244,665 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,665 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.62% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 232,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.