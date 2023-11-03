Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 326,590 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 8,612.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,590 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of PowerSchool worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.03 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $50,973.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 376,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.