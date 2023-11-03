Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

