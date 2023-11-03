Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,184 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $57,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EC opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

