Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,333 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Hostess Brands worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

