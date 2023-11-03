Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $13,016,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,859 shares of company stock worth $17,664,512. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $242.42.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.