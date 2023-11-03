Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.53% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

