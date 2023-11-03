Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 99,096 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

