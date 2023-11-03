Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ArcBest worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

