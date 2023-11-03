Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.74% of AdvanSix worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $28.07 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.86.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AdvanSix from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CL King cut their price target on AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

