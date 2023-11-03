Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.05% of Johnson Outdoors worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

