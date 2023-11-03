Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 354.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,101 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

