Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.23 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

