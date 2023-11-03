Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.53% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.04 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

