Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $35,068,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 533.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 100,571 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.5 %

SFM opened at $41.18 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

