Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

