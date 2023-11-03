Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.14% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BW opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
