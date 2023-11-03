Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $151.34 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

