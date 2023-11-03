Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 43.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Moderna by 57.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Moderna Trading Down 6.5 %

MRNA opened at $71.23 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock worth $17,836,893. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

