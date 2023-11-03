Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2,711.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

