Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 29.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 40.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

AON Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE AON opened at $321.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $274.34 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

