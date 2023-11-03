Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $321.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $274.34 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

