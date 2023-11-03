Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Masimo by 14.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 824.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Masimo by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Masimo by 144.9% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $79.37 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

