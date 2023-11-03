Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.33% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

