Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 209.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.7 %

GPK opened at $21.89 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.