Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538,725 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

