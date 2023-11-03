Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 150,500 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Pan American Silver worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

