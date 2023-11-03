Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $231.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.04 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

