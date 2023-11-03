Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 17,457 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of ABM Industries worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

