Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 28,128 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

