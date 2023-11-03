Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 326,590 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 8,612.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,590 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of PowerSchool worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,566,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Up 4.2 %

PWSC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

