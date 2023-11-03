Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 32,826 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 522,980 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 26,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,272,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,353,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,773,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,036,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

