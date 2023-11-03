Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 44,700 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.33% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

