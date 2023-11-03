Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 78,782 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 4,763.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of BOK Financial worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $68.64 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $109.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

