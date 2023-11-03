Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,789 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $189.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.50. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

