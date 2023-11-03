Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.23 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average is $184.64.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

